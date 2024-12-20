Disputed December 7 election results: EC rejects Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central collation results

The Electoral Com­mission (EC) has indicated that it will not accept the col­lated results of the Ablekuma North and Okaikwei Central constituen­cies in the just-ended parliamentary elections.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra yesterday, the EC Chair, Jean Mensa, explained that the Com­mission arrived at this decision because of irregularities recorded during the collation and subsequent declaration.

Mrs Jean Mensa

According to the EC, the winner of Okaikwei Central was declared without results from 31 polling stations, while that of Ablekuma North omitted results from 62 polling stations.

Both constituencies were declared for candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mrs Mensa described these ac­tions as “illegal,” stating that such declarations cannot be upheld.

She added that its staff made the declarations under threats from party supporters.

“In spite of police presence at our regional offices, the collation process was once again disrupted and taken over by political party leaders and supporters and the results were declared for both constituencies without due process being followed.

“In the case of Okaikwei Cen­tral, a winner was declared without collating results from 31 polling stations. In the case of the Ableku­ma North constituency, a winner was declared without collating results from 62 polling stations, this is unacceptable.

“It is important to note that the declarations made by our staff were made under threat, and Com­mission considers this as illegal, those declarations, as well as others that have gone on in other constit­uencies will not be upheld by the Commission,” she said.

In all, the Commission is to re-collate results for nine constitu­encies namely Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central and Ablekuma North.

The others are Tema Cen­tral, Techiman South and Dome Kwabenya.

The EC Chair called on the sitting President and the Presi­dent-elect to beef up security and ensure a safe environment for the EC to re-collate results for the outstanding constituencies