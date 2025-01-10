Appoint Sports Minister with good understanding of sector’s value – GTTF President Afadzinu

The President of the Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF), Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to appoint a Sports Minister with a better understanding and appreciation of the value sports.

President Mahama, who took office on Wednesday, January 7, is yet to name a Minister for the sector, but Mr Afadzinu says get­ting the right person to effectively manage the sector should be high on government agenda.

Speaking to the Times Sports, he noted that sports has a positive effect on the mood and spirit of

the nation, and also has a way of galvanising the youth, steering them in the right direction, and getting communities to gel.

“It has a way of pushing people to believe and to inspire, and for that to happen, a lot needs to hap­pen under the new Sports Minister who must be well conditioned for the resetting agenda,” Mr Afadzinu stated.

“The sector needs someone who will be able to build a lot of capacity for the different sports federations as well as being able to establish performance metrics for the federations and sporting disci­plines and for sports as a whole at all levels.” He said the new Sports Minister must be someone who takes a holistic view of the sector and looks at it all the way from the grassroots to the national and professional levels, ensuring the right balance between professional high-performance sports and recre­ational sports.

Mr Afadzinu, who was recently elected as the Executive Vice Pres­ident (Marketing) of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), stated that the appointing authority needs to adopt a holistic approach, and take a look at the pool of persons available and pick the best person.

“For me, whether the person has prior experience or not does not really matter; rather, what is important is the key decisions: Can the person lead us to lift sports in Ghana?

