Atuabo Gas Plant to Shut Down for Maintenance from August 16 to 30

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has announced that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region will be shut down for scheduled maintenance from August 16 to August 30, 2025.

The Ministry said it had approved a request from the Ghana National Gas Company Ltd. to carry out the maintenance, describing it as essential for the continued safe and reliable operation of the plant.

In a statement, the ministry stated that during the shutdown period, Ghana Gas will temporarily stop supplying gas to allow for critical works such as inspections, repairs, and upgrades to key equipment and systems.

The Ministry explained that these activities will help improve the plant’s efficiency and overall performance.

To ensure the shutdown does not affect power supply, the Ministry said it is working with key players in the energy sector to deploy alternative fuel sources.

It assured the public that these measures will help keep electricity supply stable across the country.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining reliable power supply and promised to give regular updates on the progress of the maintenance.

