AWLN signs book of condolence in honour of Nana Konadu

The African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) and leading gender advocates have paid glowing tribute to the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as a fearless trailblazer whose life’s work transformed the course of women’s empowerment in the country and across Africa.

At a solemn ceremony in Accra on Wednesday to sign the book of condolence in her honour, prominent women leaders, including Dr Afua Ansre, Senior Gender Specialist, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), and Dr Charity Binka, Executive Director of Women, Media and Change (WOMEC), recounted her immense contributions to advancing women’s rights, social justice, and inclusive national development.

Dr Ansre noted that the passing of the former First Lady was not only a great loss to the country but also to women across the continent. She described Nana Konadu as a “force for women’s progress” whose leadership and advocacy laid the foundation for many of Ghana’s gender equality achievements.

She recalled that Nana Konadu led Ghana’s delegation to the 1995 Beijing World Conference on Women, where she forcefully championed the global agenda for gender equality and later spearheaded its implementation in Ghana through the 12 critical areas of concern under the Beijing Platform for Action.

“Her impact went beyond Ghana; her work influenced women around the world, particularly in advancing education, health, and the fight against gender-based violence,” Dr Ansre said.

She added that even after leaving office, the former First Lady continued to mentor women and promote leadership among young women. “She was bold, visionary, and determined. We must ensure her legacy is documented and used to inspire future generations,” Dr Ansre urged.

Dr Charity Binka also paid tribute to the courage and compassion of the former First Lady, saying “she championed the cause of both elite and rural women, recognising their role in national development.”

“She saw value in every woman, whether literate or not, and made sure she reached women in every part of the country, encouraging them to take charge of their economic lives,” Dr Binka noted.

She again credited Nana Konadu for promoting the establishment of childcare facilities at workplaces and markets to support working mothers, and for her instrumental role in setting up the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

“Her work through the 31st December Women’s Movement gave women confidence and visibility. She helped them realise that beyond marriage, they could achieve personal and professional fulfilment,” Dr Binka added.

The African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), in a statement read on behalf of its Co-Convener, Ms Bineta Diop, expressed deep sorrow at the passing of the former First Lady, describing her as “a symbol of courage, vision, and determination.”

The statement acknowledged her defining role in championing inheritance rights for women and children and influencing gender equality provisions in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The network also recognised her as an inspiration to generations of African women leaders who have followed her example in politics, governance, and development. “Her legacy continues to empower women to become agents of change in their families, societies, and nations,” the statement indicated.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

