Black Stars seek double over Somalia • In AFCON 2027 qualifier

THE Black Stars will be under pressure to show that their 2-0 victory over Somalia on Thursday was more than just a good start when the two sides meet again today at the Essipon Sports Stadium in the second game of a double-header for AFCON 2027 qualifying.

The Somalis chose to host the return leg in Ghana following a CAF directive to select a venue after their base was dismissed.

That appeared to have given some important home advantage to the Ghanaians, who would take the opportunity to use the two ties to revive their journey to the 2027 continental showpiece.

Jordan Ayew – Black Stars

With confidence beginning to return following their first-leg success, the Black Stars will be hoping to make it two wins in four days and give interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren another positive result as he continues his assessment of the team.

The return fixture, scheduled for a 3pm kick-off, offers Ghana an opportunity to build on Thursday’s performance, but the technical team will be wary of an opponent with little to lose.

They have not just lost all three games against Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and The Gambia in the first round of the qualifiers; they are firmly planted at the bottom of the group and effectively ruled out of reckoning for the championship.

Somalia would, however, come into the contest with the desire to respond after failing to find a way past the Black Stars in the first meeting. They would be hoping to put up a stronger fight and make the return encounter a difficult afternoon for the hosts.

For Ghana, however, the expectation is clear. Another victory is needed, but more importantly, the performance must convince supporters that the team is moving in the right direction.

The two-goal advantage gave Ghana some breathing space, but Björkegren will not want his players to approach the game as though the result has already been decided.

The Black Stars must show greater urgency in possession, make better use of their opportunities and avoid the defensive lapses that could allow Somalia back into the contest.

Thursday’s victory provided a welcome boost, but today’s game presents a different challenge. Somalia are expected to come with a different approach, and Ghana must be prepared to deal with the pressure.

• Jordan Ayew and Daniel Kofi Kyereh at the team’s last training session ahead of today’s game

The Swedish tactician will also be looking at the performance of individual players as he seeks to establish a competitive team capable of meeting the expectations that come with wearing the national colours.

Beyond the result, the game offers several players an opportunity to strengthen their claims for places in the team.

The experienced members of the squad will be expected to provide leadership, while those seeking to establish themselves must take their opportunities seriously.

For Björkegren, getting the right balance between experience and youthful energy will be important. The Black Stars need players who can dictate the pace, win their individual battles and make things happen in the final third.

There will also be an expectation for Ghana to show greater attacking purpose. Supporters want to see a side that plays with confidence, creates chances and takes responsibility when the opportunity presents itself.

Somalia, meanwhile, will be hoping to frustrate Ghana and take advantage of any signs of complacency. The visitors may have lost the first meeting, but they will be determined to leave a better impression this time.

The Black Stars must, therefore, approach the encounter with the seriousness it deserves.

A second victory would provide Björkegren with another encouraging result and give the team a platform to build confidence as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations campaign progresses.

At Essipon, Ghana have an opportunity to turn Thursday’s success into a convincing response and remind supporters that there is still plenty of fight and ambition in the team.

The first job has been done. Now comes the responsibility of finishing the second.

Jordan Ayew and Daniel Kofi Kyereh at the team’s last training session ahead of today’s game.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW