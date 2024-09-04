Black Stars arrive in K’si ahead of Angola clash

The Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi ahead of their AFCON 2025 qualifier against the Palancas Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, tomorrow.

The team is gearing up for their Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Angola and Niger, four days later.

Preparations commenced on Monday at the Accra Sports Sta­dium with Coach Otto Addo and his assistants, who a day before had survived a road accident, supervis­ing the session.

Ten players including goalkeep­ers, Frederick Asare and Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas Asante, Jonas Adjetey, Tariq Lamptey, Ebenezer Annan and Ibrahim Osman were in attendance.

The team, joined by some of the late arrivals, headed to the Ashanti regional capital, yesterday where they are expected to be joined by the others invited for the Morocco 2025 showpiece.

Sources close to the team indi­cated that the team trained yester­day after arrival, and would follow that up with a full house training for the match the following day.

BY ANDREW NORTEY