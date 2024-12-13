Bono NDC condemns acts of lawlessness, disassociates itself

The Bono Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned acts of lawlessness, raiding and looting of state properties in parts of the region in the aftermath of the general elections.

Mr Charles Akowuah, the Bono Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, emphasised that the party in the region was not responsible for the raids and distanced itself from the reprehen­sive act.

Addressing a news conference in Sunyani, he said, “it is important the party in the region corrects the false narratives circulating in the media that implicates the NDC in the looting of state properties”.

He alleged some government appoin­tees in the region could be responsible for the looting of the state properties, and expressed disgust about the situa­tion, describing it as not only disturbing, but also “a deliberate effort of these wrongdoers to deprive the people of the region of vital resources”.

He warned the NPP government ap­pointees in the region to cease attempts to loot and misuse state properties, as the nation prepared for the transition of political power on January 7, 2025.

Mr Akowuah cited an instance where quantities of iron rods meant for the on-going construction of the Agenda III District Hospital at Odomase, in the Sunyani West Municipality were stolen by some criminals in the area.

“There is an instance where an ASTRA DAF vehicle with registration number GN 7469-17 and branded with the logo of the CONSAR Limited carrying tonnes of iron rods for the District Hospital was intercepted,” he stated.

Mr Akowuah called on the police to do more and protect state properties and government assets, and urged the NDC supporters to remain calm and re­frain from taking the law into their own hands in protecting state properties.

He also advised the general public to remain watchful and report alleged cases of misuse of public properties to the police.

—GNA