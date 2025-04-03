 Book on notarial practice launched

The Chief Justice (CJ), Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has emphasised the importance of notarial practice in Ghana’s legal system, describing it as a critical aspect of ensuring integrity in legal documentation.

She made these remarks at the launch of the book “Notarial Practice in Ghana: Law, Cases, and Materials,” which was authored by Daniel Yaw Abaidoo in Accra Thursday.

In an address read on her behalf, she commended the author for his dedication to producing a com­prehensive legal resource that will serve as a valuable reference for legal practitioners, researchers, and judicial officers.

She noted that while the role of notaries was often overlooked, it re­mained fundamental in safeguarding the authenticity of documents used in legal and commercial transac­tions.

The author, Yaw Abaidoo, who is a legal practitioner and a research­er, expressed his appreciation to the Chief Justice, legal scholars, and colleagues for their support.

The inspiration behind the book, he emphasised, stemmed from his deep interest in notarial practice and his desire to better understand its role within the Gha­naian judicial system.

Mr Abaidoo, explained that the book provided clear guidance on the legal framework governing notarial practice, outlining the laws, regulations, and ethical consider­ations that guide notaries public in Ghana.

He emphasised that it served as an essential resource for judg­es, magistrates, commissioners for oaths, conveyancers, and legal administrators.

“We have in our hands today a treatise on notarial practice with a distinct Ghanaian jurisprudential flavour, contextualising and ex­pounding on the relevant Ghanaian laws, regulations, and requirements that impact notary public practice in our jurisdiction,” he explained.

He assured readers that the next edition of the book would refine existing content and address gaps identified in the first publication.

Delivering a review of the book, Founding Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Cape Coast, Professor Philip Ekow Bondzi-Simpson, described it as an essential addition to Ghana’s legal literature.

The book, which spans 1,452 pages, according to him provided an in-depth analysis of notarial practice in Ghana, covering its his­torical evolution, legal framework, case law, and practical applications. It also includes precedents and forms to guide notaries and legal practitioners in their work.

He further noted that the book not only provided extensive knowledge on notarial law but also explores broader aspects of Ghana’s legal history, including the court structure, conveyancing, and affidavit procedures.

He acknowledged the book’s significant size and suggested that future editions could be divided into two volumes, one focusing on substantive legal issues and the other dedicated to forms and precedents to enhance accessibility and ease of reference.

He also recommended minor adjustments in certain sections and improvements for the next edition, including the inclusion of a bookmark ribbon to aid navigation through the voluminous text.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG