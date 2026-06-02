228 women complete GHAWAL apprenticeship in Upper West

A total of 228 young women have graduated from apprenticeship training in hand weaving and leatherwork, organised by the Ghana Association of Weavers and Leather Workers (GHAWAL), amid calls for increased support to help them establish sustainable businesses.

The passing-out ceremony took place in Wa on Saturday, where government officials, labour leaders and industry stakeholders highlighted skills development as a key strategy for reducing unemployment, empowering women and preserving Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Speaking on behalf of the Upper West Regional Minister, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Nura Danwana, noted that the ceremony marked more than the completion of a training programme, describing it as a celebration of determination, creativity, cultural identity and economic empowerment.

He stressed that investing in vocational skills was an investment in the nation’s future prosperity and commended GHAWAL and the Centre for National Culture for their role in organising and standardising artisan training.

According to him, their efforts are helping to preserve traditional crafts while equipping trainees with the skills needed to compete in a modern economy.

Mr Danwana reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), entrepreneurship and apprenticeship programmes to enhance youth employment.

He cited the recent sod-cutting for a modern TVET institute in the Wa West District as evidence of efforts to expand access to quality vocational training in the region.

He also highlighted that weaving and leatherwork should be viewed not only as cultural activities but also as viable economic ventures capable of creating jobs, reducing poverty and strengthening local industries.

The MCE emphasised initiatives under the government’s Reset Agenda, including the 24-Hour Economy Initiative, which seeks to revitalise local industries and create opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said artisan groups and cooperatives are expected to benefit from incentives such as lower electricity tariffs, tax relief and access to financial support.

He also referenced the Made-in-Ghana Public Procurement Policy, which aims to increase patronage of locally produced goods by public institutions, creating new market opportunities for textile and garment producers.

Mr Danwana further assured participants that the proposed National Women’s Bank would provide affordable credit and specialised financial support to women-led businesses.

He then encouraged the graduates to embrace innovation, technology and digital marketing to access wider markets.

Speaking on behalf of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU-Ghana), the Upper West Regional Officer, Ms Catherine B.K. Hesse, described the graduation as a celebration of courage, sacrifice and perseverance.

She noted that many of the graduates had overcome poverty and limited resources to complete their training and urged government, corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to provide weaving looms, start-up tools and financial assistance.

Ms Hesse specifically appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to support the graduates with looms, thread and start-up capital in order to enable them to establish their own businesses.

She also called for the establishment of a thread manufacturing factory in Ghana to reduce production costs and improve the competitiveness of local weavers.

The President of the Smock Designers Association in the Upper West Region, Mr Jimba Abdul-Rahmaman, appealed for government entrepreneurship programmes, including the National Apprenticeship Initiative, to be extended to support GHAWAL’s efforts.

He said increased investment in skills training and enterprise development would strengthen the weaving industry, create jobs and contribute to economic growth in the region.

FROM NAZIRU ALHASSAN, WA

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