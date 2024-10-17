Boy, 7, dies, six others injured in house explosion

A seven-YEAR-OLD boy has died and six people have been taken to hospital with various injuries following an explosion which destroyed three houses.

Emergency crews were called to the Violet Close area of Ben­well, Newcastle, at about 00:45 BST.

Eyewitnesses told the BBC they heard a “very loud bang” and saw a “bright flash”, with one describing what she thought was an “explosion”.

Supt Darren Adams from Nor­thumbria Police said: “Despite the efforts of the emergency services, [the boy] tragically died at the scene – this is a truly devastating outcome.”

He added: “I have no doubt the people of Elswick and Benwell and our wider region will join me in extending their condolences to family and friends.”

An investigation is under way into how the explosion happened.

Northern Gas Networks said its engineers were at the scene, with people being warned to avoid the area and keep their windows and doors shut.

Emergency services remain on site and road closures are in place on Buddle Road and the surrounding area, Northumbria Police said.

Pictures show three houses along the terrace completely destroyed, with roofs collapsed and firefighters working among the rubble.

Piles of debris can also be seen on the street outside.

The North East Ambulance Service said it had treated four patients – three adults and one child – and taken them to hospital for further treatment.

One eyewitness told BBC Radio Newcastle: “There was a big flash, and I was thinking ‘it’s an explosion’ and then after that I was thinking ‘is it a car or something?’ But after that there was the smell and I woke up my family and we went outside.

“It’s a massive shock, in this area there are many children, many families.”

—BBC