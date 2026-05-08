7th batch of pilgrims departs for 2026 Hajj

The seventh batch of prospective Hajj pilgrims from the Northern Region has departed for Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to undertake this year’s pilgrimage in Makkah and Madinah.

A total of 16 flights are expected to airlift pilgrims from across the country, with nine of them departing directly from the Tamale International Airport to the Holy Land.

Pilgrims from the southern sector will be airlifted through the Accra International Airport (AIA), with flights scheduled to commence on May 10, 2026.

The first batch from Tamale departed last Saturday at exactly 11:30 GMT aboard a Flynas Airbus A330-900neo from the Tamale International Airport.

In all, more than 3,000 pilgrims are expected to be airlifted from Tamale to Saudi Arabia to participate in this year’s Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, which every able Muslim is expected to perform at least once in their lifetime.

The pilgrims will undertake a series of religious rites to renew their faith in Allah, with the spiritual climax taking place at Mount Arafat on the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah on the Islamic calendar.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, speaking to the media after inspecting the pilgrims, described their journey as a divine privilege and a moment of deep spiritual significance.

He urged them to uphold discipline, humility and respect throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia, reminding them that they serve as ambassadors of Ghana.

“You are not only carrying your personal faith but also the image of this country. Let your conduct reflect the values of peace, tolerance and unity for which Ghana is known,” he stated.

Mr Mburidiba further advised the pilgrims to strictly adhere to guidelines issued by the Hajj Board and Saudi authorities to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

He also called for full cooperation with officials and strict observance of safety protocols.

He assured the public of the commitment of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to ensuring a safe and well-coordinated airlifting exercise.

He commended the various security agencies, including the Military Command, Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service, for their professionalism and dedication.

On his part, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, said all necessary arrangements had been completed in Saudi Arabia to receive the pilgrims.

He assured that pilgrims would not face any challenges upon arrival, adding that an advance team had already been deployed to Madinah to receive them.

According to him, pilgrims would spend three days in Madinah before proceeding to Makkah for the main spiritual rites.

Alhaji Ibrahim expressed satisfaction with the preparation process, noting that health screening and other medical requirements had been efficiently handled.

He further indicated that this year’s Hajj operations had been “faster and smoother” compared to previous years.

He urged the pilgrims to abide by the rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia throughout their stay and return home safely after completing their religious obligations.

The Chairman also commended local organisers for their efforts in ensuring a safe and well-coordinated pilgrimage process.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE

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