BREAKING BARRIERS: How Newmont’s Learnership Programme Empowered Dorcas Oppong to Achieve Her Dreams

In the heart of Ghana’s Birim North District, Newmont’s Akyem Mine stands as a beacon of opportunity and inclusion, empowering local community members to thrive.

Among these stories of transformation is that of Dorcas Oppong, a determined woman from the Afosu community, whose journey embodies Newmont’s unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Dorcas joined Newmont one and a half years ago through the Learnership Programme after working for seven years with ATS, Newmont’s former catering services provider.

Her career took a remarkable turn when she witnessed women operating heavy machinery at Newmont’s site. “I saw the women operating the machines and thought, this machine, and this single human being—come to talk of a lady—is operating it.

Then I thought, I would also like to sit in the same machine one day and work as an operator,” she recalls. Today,

Dorcas is living her dream as a skilled haul truck operator, crediting Newmont’s inclusive culture for her success. “Inclusion is a core value at Newmont. As a human being and a lady working with men, I see that what the men can do, I am also able to do.”

Since inception in November 2015, the Akyem Learnership Trainee Programme has been pivotal in equipping young people with the skills necessary for careers in mining.

This initiative is part of the Newmont’s commitment to contributing to the local community by training youth in operational and employable skills. Participants undergo a comprehensive one-year training course, consisting of 1,032 hours of learning.

This includes both classroom instruction and hands-on fieldwork, with a focus on Mine Operations.

Trainees gain expertise in haul truck operation, loading, and drill and blast methods.

Newmont’s Akyem Mine employs over 1,000 individuals from the Birim North District, representing 47 percent of its workforce.

Women like Dorcas are breaking barriers in this traditionally male-dominated industry, with the female workforce at the mine now standing at 13 percent .

Newmont’s commitment to inclusion goes beyond numbers, fostering an environment where women are empowered to excel in roles once deemed unconventional.

Reflecting on her journey, Dorcas shares, “Had it not been for Newmont giving me the opportunity, I wouldn’t be on the truck as a haul truck operator. But because the chance was given to all, it inspires me, it motivates me a lot.”

Newmont also supports women at all stages of their careers and lives. The company provides 16 weeks of paid maternity leave, flexible rosters for pregnant employees, and facilities such as a lactation room for nursing mothers to safely express and store breast milk. “As a mother working at the same time, it’s quite challenging,” Dorcas explains.

“Newmont took it upon itself so that mothers can have peace of mind, knowing that even if I go to work, I have a place to keep my breast milk, which is safe. I think Newmont thinks about women, and that alone is a plus.”

Dorcas’s story is one of resilience, ambition, and gratitude. “I see my future as very bright because getting the opportunity to work with Newmont is not easy, but I am fortunate enough to have gotten that opportunity. Knowing where I am coming from and my background, I know my future is very bright.”

Through its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Newmont is not only transforming lives but also reshaping the narrative around women in mining. Dorcas’s journey is a testament to the power of opportunity and the strength of a supportive culture, proving that with the right environment, anyone can achieve their dreams.

CREDIT: NEWMONT