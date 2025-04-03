Kent Homes unveils first phase of housing project

Real estate firm, Kent Homes, has unveiled the first phase of its flagship affordable luxury homes devel­opment project aimed at helping the middle- and lower-class own homes, especially in the rapidly growing cities.

The unveiling, done through a premier showcasing the model homes, was held at the Silverbird Cinema, West WestHills Mall, on Sunday, with stakeholders in the real estate industry and prospec­tive homeowners coming to­gether to have a first-hand view of the affordable but high-end housing solutions, tailored and measured to also help bridge the

huge housing deficit in Ghana,

Located on the Bortianor Hills, East Legon Hills, and Kwahu Nkwatia, the homes have a range of exquisite two- to four-bedroom smart homes and townhouses designed for modern lifestyles.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Kent Homes, Mr James Wiafe Aken­teng, said his outfit, which was birthed two years ago, decided to venture into the real estate business after realising that the majority of the houses on the market were all tailored for the upper class and were quite expensive.

“I decided to invest my time and resources into acquiring proper and genuine lands in the most sought-after locations to build affordable and quality homes so that every work­ing-class person can also afford to live in luxury and style,” he explained.

According to him, Kent Homes understood the chal­lenges many people face when it comes to owning a home, especially in the rapidly growing cities, hence their commitment to ensuring that owning a home is not just a dream but a reality for every Ghanaian.

“The issue of affordability has long been a barrier for many individuals and families whose dream of owning a homes, how­ever Kent Home is committed to solving that problem with af­fordably priced smart and luxury homes,” he added.

Leading provider of smart home and security solution, Eco­Bot Technologies, is a partner of Kent Homes on this project.

All attendees were taken on an exclusive tour of the Bortianor Hills facility for a first hand view of the apartments

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY