Charles Bissue suffers setback in bid to dismiss corruption charges

Former government official Charles Bissue has suffered a setback in court in his attempt to have corruption charges against him dismissed.

Mr. Bissue, together with Raphael Mensah and Dr. Naa Dedei Tagoe, is facing nine counts involving alleged corruption and abuse of public office.

Challenging the prosecution, Mr. Bissue raised three grounds: that an earlier case on the same matter was still pending, that the police had cleared him of wrongdoing, and that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) lacks the authority to investigate cases not referred to it by the police.

On the first ground, the court requested the original records of the earlier proceedings. The records, dated 3rd July 2025, showed that the case had been withdrawn and struck out.

His lawyer, Mr. Augustine Obour, disputed the records, stating that he could not recall being in court on that day or seeing one of the accused persons. The judge, however, held that a failure to remember the proceedings was not sufficient grounds to reject official court records. Mr. Obour subsequently withdrew his challenge and asked the court to accept the records.

After considering the arguments, the court described all three grounds as frivolous and dismissed them.

Mr. Bissue has pursued multiple legal challenges against the investigation and prosecution since 2023.