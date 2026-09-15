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ALT: Table tennis ball struck by a paddle during a fast rally.

Chen Yuanyu opened WTT Champions Macao on 8 September with a 3–0 victory over Omar Assar, but the individual games were considerably tighter than the match score suggests. Chen won 11–9, 11–7 and 11–9, leaving only two points between the players in both the first and third games. Across statistical summaries and table tennis betting markets, that distinction matters because a straight-games result does not reveal how close the games themselves were. Chen never needed a fourth game, yet only the middle one produced a margin wider than two points.

Chen Takes Three Games Without Allowing a Decider

The scoreline gives Chen a clean 3–0 result. The point margins tell a more detailed story.

Game 1 ended 11–9. Chen then created more separation in the second, winning 11–7, before another 11–9 score closed the match.

That made the second game the widest of the contest at four points. The first and third were decided by two.

The overall score therefore records control of the match without implying that every game was one-sided. Chen repeatedly found the points he needed near the end of games, which mattered more than building a large advantage early.

That difference is easy to lose when a result is reduced to 3–0. In table tennis, the match score counts games won; it does not preserve the margin inside each game.

The Same 3–0 Result Can Describe Very Different Matches

Another opening-day result makes the contrast unusually clear.

Tomokazu Harimoto also won 3–0, beating Mak Tin Ian. His three game scores were identical at 11–2.

Chen and Harimoto therefore produced the same official match score while reaching it through very different point patterns.

Match Result Individual games Chen Yuanyu vs Omar Assar 3–0 11–9, 11–7, 11–9 Tomokazu Harimoto vs Mak Tin Ian 3–0 11–2, 11–2, 11–2 Wong Chun Ting vs Yukiya Uda 3–2 7–11, 11–7, 10–12, 12–10, 11–6

Harimoto conceded six points across three games. Assar scored 25 against Chen.

The match-score column alone cannot show that difference. Both winners advanced without dropping a game, but one contest contained repeated nine-point finishes while the other never came close to that margin.

This is why individual game scores remain useful even after the match result is known. They show whether the winner controlled proceedings comfortably or had to keep resolving tight endings.

How Match Scores and Total Games Differ in Table Tennis Betting

Opening-day results also show why table tennis betting separates several questions that can look similar when reduced to a final score.

A match-winner market is concerned only with which player advances. Chen beating Assar 3–0 and Wong beating Uda 3–2 therefore produce the same basic winner outcome even though one contest ended after three games and the other required five.

An exact-score market asks a different question. Here, 3–0 is distinct from 3–1 or 3–2. A total-games market instead depends on how many games are played before a winner is established.

The same distinction applies regardless of account access, and 1xbet ug registration online may form part of the wider betting process while the official match result determines how those event markets are settled.

Point margins add still another layer of sporting information. Chen’s two 11–9 games were much tighter than Harimoto’s three 11–2 wins, even though both matches finished 3–0. Those details describe what happened; they do not make the next result predictable. Responsible betting treats each outcome as uncertain and keeps stakes within predetermined limits.

Five-Game Matches Added Another Pattern

Wong Chun Ting’s 3–2 victory over Yukiya Uda showed the opposite end of the opening-day range.

Uda won the first game 11–7. Wong responded by taking the second by the same score, before Uda moved ahead again with a 12–10 third game.

Wong then needed another extended game to stay in the match, winning the fourth 12–10. Only after the score reached 2–2 did he create clear separation, taking the fifth 11–6.

That progression makes 3–2 more than simply a longer scoreline. The lead changed hands twice before the deciding game.

Flavien Coton also advanced through a five-game contest, defeating Lin Yun-Jun 3–2. Together, those results gave the opening day both quick straight-games outcomes and matches that used the full five-game format.

The contrast helps explain why match length and competitiveness cannot be treated as the same measurement. A three-game match can contain narrow finishes, while a five-game match can include one or more games decided by much wider margins.

The 64-Player Field Begins to Narrow

WTT Champions Macao started with 64 singles players, divided evenly between the men’s and women’s draws.

The Round of 32 runs from 8 to 10 September. Round-of-16 play overlaps the latter part of that window and continues on 11 September, followed by the quarter-finals on 12 September. The semi-finals and finals are scheduled for 13 September.

Hugo Calderano was another player to advance 3–0 on the opening day, adding to a group of straight-games winners whose scorelines still need to be read individually rather than treated as identical performances.

Chen’s result provides the clearest example. Three games were enough, yet two of them reached 11–9. Harimoto also needed only three games, but none went beyond 11–2.

Both results sent a player forward. The route contained very different information, and that distinction will remain useful as the field narrows through the next rounds.