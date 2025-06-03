Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donates 1,000 mattresses to NADMO

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Friday pre­sented 1,000 mattresses to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support victims of the Ketu South tidal wave in the Volta Region.

The items, made up of 900 pieces of student and 100 pieces of adult mattresses, were part of the church’s humani­tarian assistance in response to an appeal following the recent tidal wave that hit the Ketu South displacing dozens of individuals and families.

Making the presentation at the NADMO headquarters in Accra on Friday, the Second Counselor in West Africa Area Presidency of the Church, Mr Isaac Morrison, said the church had over the years partnered NADMO to bring relief to the Ghanaians in their time of need.

“Today we are here to present to NADMO these few items to show our love to our brothers and sisters in Ketu South as a church from the teaching of our Lord and Savior Jesus who teaches us to love our neighbours as we love ourselves.

As the state institution man­dated with the responsibility to provide relief to disaster victims, we decided to make this modest gesture to help alleviate the plight of the tidal victims of Ketu South,” he outlined.

Receiving the items, the Director General of NADMO, Major (Rtd) Dr Joseph Kuyon, expressed gratitude on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama to the church for the support shown in this time of need for the disaster victims of Ketu South.

He acknowledged similar assis­tance the church offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NADMO Director General urged Ghanaians and corporate Ghana to come to the aid of people affected by natural disasters.

