COCOBOD CEO refiles GH¢20m defamation suit against Bono Regional Chairman of NPP

Lawyers for Dr Randy Anertey Abbey, the Chief Exectuive of Ghana COCOBOD, yesterday refiled a GH¢20million defamation suit against Kwame Baffoe, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was after the High Court in Accra struck out the first defamation suit as it defective.

The court revealed that the plaintiff, Dr Abbey, initiate the action in his personal capacity and not as the CEO of COCOBOD.

MrBaffoe, also known as Abronye DC, has accused Dr Abbey of carrying personal chair in a Land Cruiser from Accra during visit and inspection of cocoa farms and farmers.

“Is it not surprising that when Randy Abbey goes for inspection on the cocoa farms, he has a chair he brings from Accra that he sits on it. That is Randy Abbey for you.

Pride and arrogance, because the cocoa farmers who pay Randy Abbey, Randy would not sit on their chair because it is ugly”, MrBaffoe said during a political programme on radio.

These words, according to NiiKpakpo Samoa Addo, counsel for Dr Abbey, were defamatory.

MrBaffoe also stated that Dr Abbey does not respect cocoa farmers because he carries his personal chair whenever he visited the farmers.

“A CEO who when he visits the cocoa farmers has his own chairs, do you think he would respect you the cocoa farmers? Or think about you for you to prosper? No he would not think about you,” MrAbronye added.

Dr Abbey is asking the court for a number of reliefs including a declaration that the complained broadcasts/ publications by the defendant endorsed on the writ of summons and particularised in the statement of claim were defamatory of plaintiff and same have injured plaintiff’s hard-earned reputation.

An order for an unconditional retraction, unqualified apology and complete removal from the internet of the said defamatory broadcasts/publications doing so on all of the defendant’s platforms including his social media platforms.

He wants an order for the retraction of the publications on all platforms for a period of one (1) month. An order for the retraction of the contents subject to the prior approval of the plaintiff.

Dr Abbey is further seeking perpetual injunction restraining the defendant either by himself or his agents or assigns from further publishing and or broadcasting, and or distributing films and or videos containing the following defamatory words or like words.

He asked the court for general damages of GH¢20.000.000.00 against the defendant in favour of the plaintiff for the defamatory publications or broadcasts posted by the defendant online.

The palintiff asked the court to award punitive damages against the defendant in favour of the plaintiff as punishment for the defamatory broadcasts/publications made online.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q