Two suspects arrested with 86 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp

The Kete- Krachi Divisional Police Command’s Anti-Robbery team has arrested two suspects , John Dzeble, 34 and Adzobi Mesiwotso, 24 for possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

On June 15, 2025, the Police team, through intelligence led operation, intercepted an Opel Astra vehicle with registration number GT 6430-13 driven by suspect John Dzeble together with suspect Adzobi Mesiwotso on board.

A search conducted on the vehicle revealed 86 compressed parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, discreetly concealed in the inner compartments of the car, including the engine, doors, and boot.

In addition to the compressed parcels, the officers retrieved a portable measuring scale machine and a roll of masking tape, also concealed, believed to have been used in the packaging of the substances

The suspects, along with the exhibits, are currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations.

The Oti Regional Police Command commends the swift and professional action of the personnel involved in the arrest and reaffirms its commitment to curbing drug trafficking and related criminal activities.