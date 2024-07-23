Concern in Kenya after toxic chemical stolen from toppled lorry

Kenyan officials have appealed for help to find contain­ers of a highly toxic chemical that were looted from an overturned lorry near the capital city, Nairobi.

Sodium cyanide is danger­ous and can kill if swallowed or inhaled even in small amounts, health officials warned, adding that it also poses a major risk to the environment.

It is not uncommon in Kenya for trucks to be looted following a road accident – after the lorry overturned late on Saturday, several containers were taken by people who rushed to the scene.

The government urged people to avoid the site, which is on the busy Nairobi-Na­kuru highway, while the US embassy advised its citizens to take a detour.

The accident happened about 35km (22 miles) from Nairobi, and caused a spillage on the tarmac.

It is unclear what caused the lorry to overturn. The authorities have also not released details about the condition of the driver.

The national environmental agency urged the public to immediately alert the nearest police station if they spot the containers.

—BBC