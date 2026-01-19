Court remands labourer for allegedly threatening to kill mother

A 25-year-old labourer has been remanded into prison custody by the Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region for allegedly threatening to kill his mother.

The accused, Dauda Bediako, also known as Dauda Abdulai, pleaded not guilty to the charge of threat of death and is expected to reappear before the court on January 27, 2026. The case is being presided over by Robert Addo.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Ntim Boadu told the court that the complainant, Mariama Haruna, lives with her son, the accused, at Nkawie New Site.

According to the prosecution, on January 5, 2026, at about noon, the accused allegedly harvested two bunches of plantain from his mother’s garden.

When the complainant confronted him and demanded the return of the plantain, he allegedly became aggressive, raised a cutlass, and threatened to kill her if she attempted to retrieve them.

Fearing for her safety, the complainant fled and reported the matter to the Nkawie Police.

The accused was subsequently arrested but denied the allegation in his caution statement.

Following investigations, police charged and arraigned him before the court.

GNA