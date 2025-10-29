GNFS responds to highway accident at Akuse junction

The Kpong Fire Station received a distress call reporting a road accident at Akuse Junction on the Kpong–Tema Highway.

Following which a rescue team was dispatched immediately.

Twenty-one casualties were rescued before the rescue team arrived. Six injured persons were sent to Akuse Government Hospital, while the others were taken to Kings and Queens Hospital and St. Martins De Porres Hospital..

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace (GE 6374–22) and a Dodge Ram pickup (DV 4363Z–25).

The Ambulance Service and Akuse Police were also present at the scene to help the situation.