Customary Land Secretariats: A practical solution we must not delay

Ghana’s land administration system has for decades been plagued by confusion, disputes and, in many cases, outright injustice.

Multiple sales of the same parcel of land, protracted litigation and encroachment on public spaces have become all too common, eroding public confidence and discouraging investment.

It is against this troubling backdrop that the call by the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL) for the establishment of Customary Land Secretariats (CLSs) deserves urgent national attention.

At a stakeholders’ conference in Accra yesterday, the Administrator of Stool Lands, Dr Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie, made a compelling case for CLSs as a critical tool under the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036).

The proposal is not new, but its importance has become even more pressing in the face of rapid urbanisation, population growth and increasing pressure on land, particularly in the Greater Accra Region.

The Ghanaian Times considers the arguments for Customary Land Secretariats both practical and timely.

For far too long, land transactions in many parts of the country have been handled without proper documentation or reliable record-keeping.

This has created fertile ground for disputes, exploitation and costly legal battles that drag on for years.

CLSs, as explained, are not intended to strip traditional authorities of their powers. Rather, they are designed to support chiefs, family heads and clans with the administrative tools needed to manage land in a transparent, accountable and efficient manner.

Proper documentation, clear boundaries and coordinated engagement with state institutions can significantly reduce the chaos that currently defines land ownership in many communities.

Equally important is the broader national benefit. Efficient land administration is not only about preventing disputes; it is also about unlocking economic potential. Investors, both local and foreign, require certainty.

Without clear ownership and reliable systems, Ghana risks losing valuable opportunities for development.

However, while the policy direction is commendable, the real challenge lies in implementation.

Ghana has no shortage of well-crafted laws and reforms that fail at the execution stage.

The call for CLSs must not end at conferences and policy statements. It must translate into concrete action on the ground.

The Ghanaian Times, therefore, urges traditional authorities to embrace this initiative wholeheartedly. Chiefs, family heads and clan leaders must recognise that modernising land administration is not a threat to their authority but a necessary step to protect it.

We also call on the OASL, the Lands Commission and the government to intensify public education, provide technical support and ensure that the establishment of CLSs is not left to chance.

Adequate resources, training and monitoring mechanisms must be put in place to guarantee their effectiveness.

Furthermore, landowners and community members must demand accountability.

As rightly pointed out, custodians of customary lands act as trustees and must be held responsible for their stewardship.

Ghana can no longer afford the cost of disorganised land administration.

The economic losses, social tensions and legal battles are simply too great.

The time has come to move from rhetoric to results. Establishing functional Customary Land Secretariats across the country is a practical and achievable step towards restoring order and confidence in land ownership.

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