Customs, CUBAG Strengthen Alliance to Boost Revenue and Trade Efficiency

The Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration to enhance revenue mobilisation, trade compliance, and efficiency at Ghana’s ports and border points.

This renewed partnership was highlighted at CUBAG’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Koforidua, which brought together customs brokers, regulators, traditional authorities, and private sector stakeholders under the theme: “Empowering Progress: CUBAG’s Commitment to People, Technology and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth.”

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Customs, the Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Operations at the Customs Division of GRA, Aaron Kanor, described customs brokers as indispensable to Ghana’s trade and revenue ecosystem. According to him, the accuracy of customs declarations, proper valuation, correct classification of goods, and adherence to customs laws directly influence national revenue performance, cargo clearance times, and border security.

“Customs brokers serve as the bridge between importers, exporters, customs, and other regulatory agencies. Their professionalism has a direct impact on revenue assurance and trade facilitation,” Mr. Kanor stated. He commended CUBAG for promoting ethical conduct and capacity building among its members and urged brokers to continue supporting customs’ revenue mobilisation efforts, noting that customs revenue remains a critical pillar of national development.

Mr. Kanor also assured the Association of the Customs Division’s commitment to stakeholder engagement, constructive dialogue, and collaborative problem-solving to address operational challenges within the supply chain.

Delivering the keynote address, Director of Operations at Ghana Link Network Services Limited, Raymond Amaglo, commended CUBAG for its instrumental role in the success of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), five years after its deployment. Mr. Amaglo described ICUMS as a product of resilience and partnership, noting that feedback and cooperation from customs brokers have contributed significantly to system improvements, compliance, and operational efficiency.

“The success of ICUMS is inseparable from the professionalism of customs brokers. Digital transformation works best when people trust the system and work together,” he said. He also announced the completion of an ultra-modern Tier-4 Data Centre, which is expected to deliver near-zero downtime, enhanced cybersecurity, and faster processing capacity to support Ghana’s 24-hour economy agenda.

President of CUBAG, Nana Fredua Ofori-Atta, pledged the Association’s continued cooperation with Customs, stressing that strong partnerships are essential for the survival and relevance of customs brokers, particularly amid global trade disruptions, rising protectionism, and financial volatility. He noted that global trade in 2025 remained resilient despite pressures, but warned that smaller firms and developing economies face heightened risks without strategic planning and institutional support.

The AGM concluded with calls for sustained public-private collaboration to modernise customs operations, strengthen compliance frameworks, and improve Ghana’s competitiveness in international trade.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q