GoldBod Jewellery appoints Bola Ray and Jocelyn Dumas as Brand Ambassadors

GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board, has announced the appointment of media personality, Kwabena Anokye Adisi popularly known as Bola Ray and renowned actress, Jocelyn Dumas as its Brand Ambassadors.

This strategic move aims to promote Ghana’s rich gold heritage and highlight the country’s expertise in crafting authentic and exquisite gold jewellery through world-class artistry and ethical sourcing.

With Bola Ray’s charisma and Jocelyn Dumas’s elegance, GoldBod Jewellery is poised to reach new heights, showcasing the beauty of Ghana’s gold ornaments to the world.

Speaking at the unveiling event held at the GoldBod Head Office in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi Esq., expressed his excitement about the partnership, describing it as a strategic move to project Ghanaian craftsmanship in jewellery fabrication for both the domestic and international markets.

“Bola Ray and Joselyn Dumas represent excellence and authenticity— the very values that define the Goldbod Jewellery brand. Their appointment as brand ambassadors of GoldBod Jewellery marks a major milestone in GoldBod’s mission to promote local value addition to the country’s gold resources,” he said.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi further noted, that the collaboration marks the first step towards the actualisation of President Mahama’s vision of making Ghana a leading hub of authentic gold jewellery and ornaments in Africa.

As part of their ambassadorial roles, the two icons will spearhead brand campaigns, media engagements, and public outreach initiatives that showcase GoldBod’s latest collections of fine gold and diamond jewellery, bespoke ornaments and refined luxury accessories.