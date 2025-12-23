DDT appeals for security over Tse Addo lands

The East Dadekotopon Development Trust (EDDT) has appealed to National Security and other state security agencies to act decisively to prevent violence and preserve peace on its lands at Tse Addo.

The Trust warned that rising tensions, fuelled by misinformation following a recent Supreme Court judgment, pose a serious threat to stability, development, and the wider national interest in La and surrounding areas.

Addressing a press conference, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the EDDT, Mr Joseph Nii Anang Larmie, stressed that Ghana operates strictly under the rule of law, under which possession or delivery of possession of land can only be enforced through lawful judicial processes.

He cautioned that threats, intimidation, vigilantism, land guard activities, and unlawful harassment are criminal offences and must not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Mr Larmie urged the Trust’s lessees and the general public to remain calm and vigilant, ignore false claims circulating in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, and promptly report any threats or attacks to law enforcement agencies, as the Trust continues to pursue appropriate legal processes.

The press conference followed the Supreme Court judgment delivered on November 12, 2025, in Civil Appeal No. J4/08/2025: Adolph Tetteh Adjei v Anas Aremeyaw Anas & Another, which has attracted widespread public commentary.

According to the EDDT, the judgment has been misconstrued by some individuals attempting to justify unlawful entry onto Trust lands.

Mr Larmie explained that the case before the apex court was a dispute between three private individuals over a two-acre parcel of land and did not involve the EDDT as a party.

He noted that the court’s findings were limited in scope and focused solely on a lease purportedly executed by a former trustee, Mr Seth M. Odoi, to La Hillsview Development Ltd, without evidence of the consent of the other trustees.

“That transaction was struck down as irregular,” he said, adding that the ruling does not invalidate grants properly executed with the concurrence of all duly appointed trustees.

More significantly, Mr Larmie pointed out that the Supreme Court expressly declined to rule on the validity of the Trust’s founding consent judgments and trust deed.

He said the apex court noted that those issues remain live matters in a separate suit currently pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.

As a result, Mr Larmie stressed that the legal existence and interests of the EDDT remain unaffected by the November 12 judgment, aside from the specific subject matter of the suit.

Despite this, the Trust said it has observed increased activities by land guards and other individuals claiming authority from the Ataa Tawiah Tsinaatse and Numo Ofoli Kwashie families, who are allegedly harassing lessees and asserting ownership over Trust lands based on the judgment.

The EDDT dismissed these claims as false and misleading, reiterating that its ownership of lands covered by Land Certificate Number GA 19310, dated October 2003, has been affirmed by binding Supreme Court decisions in 2019 and 2020.

Those rulings, the Chairman said, quashed earlier attempts to cancel the Trust’s land certificate and reaffirmed that consent judgments are binding and can only be set aside through strict legal processes.

“No court of competent jurisdiction has cancelled or nullified the Trust’s land certificate,” Mr Larmie stated, warning that contrary claims are intended to deceive and extort money from legitimate grantees.

He assured the public that the Trust will continue to take all necessary steps to protect its lessees, while calling on security agencies to act proactively to prevent violence and maintain peace on EDDT lands at Tse Addo.

By Cecilia Yada Lagba

