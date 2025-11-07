Works and Housing Minister outlines measures to mitigate water crisis

The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has outlined measures to upgrade water crisis in the Mfantseman Constituency.

He disclosed that Communities such as Mankessim, Saltpond, Anomabo, Enyan Apaa,Gyedu Baifikrom within the Mfantseman Constituency and its environs were badly hit and affected by the drying up of the IDA dam reservoir.

The Minister disclosed this on the floor of the House when he was answering questions pertaining to the water crisis in the Mfantseman Constituency.

According to him, the Ghana Water Limited has commenced procurement processes to supply and install a new 1200 cubic meters per day (0.26 Million Gallons per Day) pump set in the Ochi Amissah River to pump adequate volume of water to the IDA dam reservoir for purposes of achieving all year- round abstraction and production.

The Minister also answered questions relating to the completion of the abandoned Bukunor Water Expansion Project in Asesewa and other communities in the District.