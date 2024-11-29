Defunct Zuarungu meat factory will be revived under Mahama – Dr Dominic Ayine

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has assured the people of the area that the defunct Zuarungu meat factory will be revived if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assumes power after the 2024 general election.

He said the factory had been captured in the party’s manifesto, and the presidential candidate of the NDC, Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, would never renege in carrying the revitalisation of the project to improve lives in Zuarungu and the region at large.

Dr Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice under the erstwhile Mahama regime, stated that this at a campaign rally held at Dachio, a community under Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region, last Sunday.

The factory col­lapsed after the exit of former president Jerry John Rawlings and the NDC-led administra­tion in 2000.

Not fewer than 2,000 workers in the factory lost their jobs after its collapse, with some still reeling in poverty but the lawmaker reassured the people that their hopes would be resus­citated under the leadership of the NDC.

“The Zuarungu meat factory, where meat was exported to other countries has been in ‘sorry’ state in about 24-years. It has remained dysfunctional because the NPP neglected it but trust me, Ex-Pres­ident Mahama and the NDC will revive it if voted into power in the upcoming elections,” he promised.

He said the factory had a huge economic potential to create jobs for the idle youth, and called on the youth to stand firmly behind the NDC to recapture power.

He, however, urged the elector­ate to vote massively for him and the flagbearer of the largest op­position party (NDC) in order to enable them to push forward the development agenda of the area.

Dr Ayine touted himself as a person with an oversealous vision and appetite for development, and pledged that Zuarungu was going to see remarkable transformation in his fourth term in Parliament.

He had documented several development initiatives undertaken for the community, which included the establishment of a Junior High School, the replacement of the roof on the community’s Primary School that was damaged by a severe rainstorm during the rainy season, and the construction of eight boreholes for the community, valued at GH¢200,000.00.

The Member of Parliament stated that he had also assisted no fewer than 86 students from the area in gaining access to tertiary education, and that he had imple­mented various other significant social intervention projects that have profoundly impacted the lives of the residents in the community and the Bolgatanga East District as a whole.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, DACHIO