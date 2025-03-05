Deputy Co-ordinating Director advocates peace, dev’t in Karaga

The Deputy Co-ordinating Director in the Karaga District Assembly of the Northern Region, Mr Salifu Mohammed Awal, has urged individuals and organisations to intensify efforts at bringing peace, unity and development in the area.

He said there was the need to bring together differ­ent ethnic groups to showcase their cultural heritage towards development in their respective communities.

Mr Awal, therefore, urged individuals and organi­sations to harness the cultural heritage of the people for peace and progress.

He commended Changing Lives in Innovative Partnerships (CLIP), a non-governmental organi­sation operating in the region, for working with the assembly to promote peace among ethnic groups, including Fulbes and Dagombas, in the region.

Mr Awal was speaking at an intercultural celebra­tion, organised for the Fulbe community and the Dagombas, at Bagurugu, in the Karaga District, at the weekend.

The event was organised by the CLIP, under the Support Project for the Strengthening of Social Cohesion at the Level of Strategic Cross-Border Territories (PARCS Project).

This was being organised in partnership with Acting for Life and funded by Agence Française de Développement, to foster unity and peace among the Fulbes and Dagomba’s communities.

Mr Sayibu Sulemana Wumbei, CLIP-PARCS Project Officer, added that the event was to enable individuals from both communities (Dagombas and Fulbes) to share their rich cultural heritage to enhance mutual respect, peace and development.

He said the interactions was also aimed to chal­lenge stereotypes, promote empathy and create a deeper understanding between the two groups

Mr Wumbei further indicated that a Dispute Resolution Committee comprising four Dagombas and four Fulbes had been set up to amicably attend to any farmer-herder issues to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Mr Alhassan Hassan, the Chairman of the Dis­pute Resolution Committee, thanked CLIP and its partners for implementing the PARCS project to bring peace and progress to the area.

The Fulani Chief in the area, Mr Seidu Musah, urged for sustenance of the project to deepen peace and harmony existing between herders and the local people in the area.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, BAGURUGU