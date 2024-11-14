Digital transformation in professional librarianship: The case of modern-day Ghana

PROFESSIONAL li­brarianship in Ghana has seen a massive transformation in the past years which has remarkably impacted education, research and commu­nity development. Librarians play a vital role in ensuring accessibil­ity to information, literacy and promoting lifelong learning as the country continues to develop and embrace digital technologies.

Historically, since the developing of the consciousness of library in Gold Coast in 1944, libraries in Ghana were mostly repositories of books in physical space with little emphasis on user engage­ment. However, the landscape of librarianship in Ghana has shifted massively over the past decades. Currently professional librarians aren’t only custodians of books but also serve as information managers, educators, researchers and so on.

The Impact on education in Ghana currently is one of the most significant fluencies of the professional librarian. One cannot talk about the success of students in academics at all levels without the involvement of the librarian.

The culture of curiosity and critical thinking has been intro­duced by librarians and Academic institutions to inculcate the joy of reading and research to young learners. University librarians at the tertiary levels are also providing essential support to students and researchers with massive accessi­bility to digital resources and the navigation of complex academic databases for research purposes.

For example, University of Ghana’s Balm Library, Ghana Library Association and some special libraries such as CSIR-IN­STI library has become a hub for Academic and Scientific activities offering workshops on research methodologies, citation practises, e-resources, databases and the use of digital tools. Technologist portal, a digital platform developed by CSIR-INSTI is full of research technologies for researchers and academic institutions as well as CSIR-Space an online repository for scientific information makes it easier for users to access informa­tion they need. The use of such applications not only streamlines library operations but also frees up time for librarians to engage actively with users.

This innovation does equip stu­dents, users and participants with the requisite skills needed in the 21st century.

Use of Library Management Systems

The adoption of the Library Management systems (LMS) has changed library operations, these systems automate key systems pro­cesses such as cataloguing, circula­tion and the management of both physical and digital collections.

Libraries currently can effec­tively manage large volumes of collections with LMS, track the use of resources, and provide enhanced services to library users. These systems also integrates both physical and digital resources for library patrons creating a seam­less experience. The use of the system frees up time for librarians to actively engage users easily on guidance and personal support.

Bridging the digital divide

Through massive emergence of digital information and the active services of professional librari­ans in Ghana, bridging the gap of digital divide has become the guarantee of modern librarians to push aspect of digital resources to the disadvantaged areas.

Librarians work tirelessly to provide equal access of digital in­formation in the disadvantaged ar­eas with the use of mobile library van equipped with computers and books. These efforts enable individuals to empower themselves through knowledge acquisition and skills development to participate fully in the digital economy.

Promoting Digital Communi­ty Development

In addition to education, librarians in Ghana are involved in various civic and community development programmes. Public libraries are emerging as commu­nity hubs that provide a variety of programmes and services centered on meeting local needs. EIFL Public Library innovation Programme (EIFL-PLIP) and the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) as well as TechSoup, an NGO, are partners in the Digital Learning who participated in the stakehold­er’s forum held in Accra to launch Digital learning of Public

Libraries in Ghana project on March 11th, 2024. The aim is to increase educational opportunities for school students by building the capacity of libraries to train students in digital and informa­tion literacy skills as well as train teachers freely in an open online educational resource (https:// www.eifl.net)

.

Challenges and the Way Forward

In spite of the positive develop­ments, Ghanaian librarians faces several challenges such as funding constraints, inadequate infra­structure and the lack of public awareness on the functions of libraries in the lives of its citizenry. However,

Librarians often find innovative solutions through their devotion and their resources. The continued investments in the infrastructure of libraries in Ghana makes the future of library very promising. Much awareness is given to the importance of the profession and its positive impact.

Conclusion

Librarians have become nation builders by providing essential services and roles through digital technologies and their transfor­mations in national development. This is as a result of the evolution of the professional librarianship in Ghana with the integration and advancement in information technology.

Libraries now have deeper impact on education, health, and research and community develop­ment. Continuous investment and support in the field will ensure im­portant resources for generations in the near future.

The writers, Atta Ampofo-Ad­do is a Senior (CSIR-INSTI) Librarian, while Harry Atieku Boateng is a Lecturer at Pente­cost University

