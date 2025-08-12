Don’t allow children near woodfuel fires, coalpots while cooking – NPA urges women

Traders, especially market women have been encouraged not to allow their children to go near woodfuel fires and coalpots while cooking.

The Head of Consumer Ser­vices at the National Petroleum Authority, (NPA), Eunice Budu Nyarko, gave the advice while interacting with traders, market women, hawkers, among others at the Ejisu and Kejetia markets in the Ashanti Region.

According to her, studies had shown that the continuous prac­tice could exacerbate underlying health conditions such as asthma, which leads to respiratory tract infections, reduced lung function and even heart failure, adding that the prolonged exposure to smoke from charcoal and firewood could also increase the risk of low birth weight and infant mortality.

Relatedly, the NPA expanded its LPG safety campaigns to some tertiary institutions and colleges of Education in the country.

In the Ashanti Region, training sessions were held at Kwame Nk­rumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Sefwi Wiawso College of Education in the Western North Region.

The initiative seeks to instill safe LPG handling habits among Ghanaian youth while champi­oning the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) for enhanced safety.

During interactive demonstra­tions, Mr Obed Kraine Boachie, Head, Gas, Commercial Regula­tion engaged students on critical safety protocols, including proper cylinder storage in well ventilated spaces and secure transportation techniques like keeping cylinders in an upright position to minimise leak risks.

“After transporting a filled LPG cylinder, allow it to sit un­disturbed for at least 30 minutes before use to ensure the gas or any liquid components inside sta­bilise, preventing potential issues when the cylinder is opened or used,” Mr Boachie advised par­ticipants. The training particularly emphasised emergency response, correcting the dangerous miscon­ception that merely switching off the stove suffices during gas leaks.

“Immediately shut the cylinder valve and open all windows to disperse gas, these seconds-long actions can prevent tragedies,” he stressed.

The participants also practiced leak detection using soapy water tests and learned to identify ex­pired cylinders.

The CRM system emerged as a game changer in the discussions, with Mr Boachie detailing how it transfers cylinder maintenance burdens to certified bottling com­panies while slashing consumer costs.

The NPA’s Head of Commu­nications, Racheal Naa Atswei Nee-Okpey, also led a team to some radio stations in the region to compliment the exercise, assur­ing the public of the authority’s commitment to safety and regula­tory enforcement.

“The NPA, as the downstream regulator, remains committed to safeguarding the interests of con­sumers, industry stakeholders and the public at large,” she added.

The National LPG safety awareness campaign forms part of the NPA’s broader initiative to promote the safe and responsible use of petroleum products and prevent avoidable accidents in homes, schools and communities nationwide.