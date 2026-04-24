DOPAMI Founder alleges fraud, calls for probe into JV takeover

The founder and Director of Dominion Paint Manufacturing Industries Limited (DOPAMI), Mr Stephen Komla Adom, is appealing to the government to establish an independent investigation committee to oversee the takeover of his business, a joint venture (JV) with Quick Angels Limited (QAL).

He claimed that after submitting several petitions to the Inspector General of Police, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, and the Attorney General’s Office requesting an investigation into how QAL has allegedly defrauded the company, his efforts had yielded no results.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Accra, Mr Adom stated that DOPAMI was once a promising paint manufacturing company, co-owned by himself, with ambitions to make significant advances in the industry by offering high-quality paint products and becoming a key market player.

Like many entrepreneurial ventures, he said, DOPAMI sought to grow and expand through a joint venture with Quick QAL, a company known for investing in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for financial growth and development.

“My nightmare began when my business partner, QAL, allegedly made false accusations, leading to a legal case that culminated in me losing control of my company. What followed was a complex web of legal actions, fraudulent transactions, a frame-up, intimidation, threats of death and ultimately, a takeover of my business by QAL.

“The joint venture seemed like a strategic move for both parties. Quick Angels, led by Richard Nii Armah Quaye, presented itself as a financial partner that could help boost DOPAMI’s operational capacity, enabling the company to scale and reach new markets,” he said.

Mr Adom added that what initially appeared to be a mutually beneficial relationship soon turned into a struggle for control of the company, noting that on December 17, 2021, Quick Angels Limited, through its representative Raj Saibu Tamanjah, initiated a lawsuit against him in the Ho High Court, marking the beginning of a lengthy and convoluted legal battle.

“In their statement of claim, QAL accused me of forcefully locking up the factory premises, and preventing employees and management from accessing the facility. The claim was that on December 13, 2021, I broke the security doors of the factory, changed the locks, and locked the premises, thereby obstructing the day-to-day operations of the business.

“This accusation, which would later be proven false, was the foundation upon which QAL sought to justify its actions. In their statement of claim, QAL asserted that I had willfully prevented staff from carrying out their duties, a move they claimed would result in significant financial losses for the company,” Mr Adom stated.

He explained that the factory had been effectively taken hostage by its partner, with QAL exercising physical and operational control since December 2021 and barring the director from access to the premises.

“As of today, Dominion Paints continues to operate, but not under the leadership of its original owner. Instead, it is being run by QAL through its key figures, including Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Emmanuel Nii Lamptey, Raj Saibu Tamanjah and Joseph Baah Tetteh—all individuals who played central roles in the takeover.

“Despite their actions and the accusations levelled against them, these individuals remain at the helm, managing the factory for their sole benefit,” Mr Adom said.

He claimed that instead of holding QAL accountable for their actions, the police seem to be protecting the company’s operatives, allowing them to continue running the factory without interference.

“This blatant miscarriage of justice has left me without access to my business and income while my former partners profit from my hard work,” he concluded.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN

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