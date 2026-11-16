Dreams FC stun Lions in Kpando to claim second win

DREAMS FC delivered a timely boost with a stunning 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Heart of Lions in Kpando on Saturday, securing just their second win of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The visitors made a blistering start, silencing the home fans with two goals inside the opening 11 minutes to seize control of the match.

Hope Agbase broke the deadlock as early as the third minute, giving Dreams the perfect start before Bernard Kokou Jnr doubled their advantage in the 11th minute to leave Heart of Lions with a mountain to climb.

Stunned by the visitors’ explosive start, Heart of Lions were forced to chase the game and eventually found a route back through Mohammed Amin, who pulled one back to give the hosts renewed hope.

However, Dreams held firm to protect their advantage and secure a precious three points on the road, ending their inconsistent run with a result that could prove significant in their battle to move away from the drop zone.

The victory offers some much-needed relief for Dreams, who have endured a difficult campaign and desperately needed a positive result to revive their survival hopes.

Their second win of the season takes them to 10 points, just two behind Young Apostles, who occupy the position immediately above the relegation zone.

Heart of Lions’ back-to-back defeat leaves them on 11 points in 16th position, just above Dreams, who remain 17th, with both sides still firmly entrenched in the relegation battle.

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