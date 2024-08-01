Sanitation Ministry launches WASH-Win WASH Network

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has launched the Women in Wa­ter, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH)-WinWASH Net­work, urging stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to ensure that every woman and girl has access to WASH services.

Madam Jennifer Buabeng, Director General of Administration at the Ministry, speaking on behalf of the minister, empha­sised that integrating gender perspectives into WASH initiatives necessitates deliberate efforts at every stage, including planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation.

She stated that this involves acknowledg­ing and addressing the unique needs, roles and priorities of both women and men to ensure equitable access to and benefits from WASH services.

Ms Buabeng made these statement yes­terday at the inaugural forum of WinWASH and the launch of the network themed “Gender Mainstreaming for Inclusive WASH Service Delivery in Ghana”.

Organised by the Network in collabora­tion with GAMA-SWP, the forum, aimed at exploring how WASH policies can incor­porate socio-cultural beliefs and practices, address barriers to gender mainstreaming, develop gender-responsive actions to tackle inequalities, and ensure facilities and services are safe, available, and accessible to vulnerable groups.

She emphasised that empowering women with the knowledge, resources, and opportunities to actively participate in decision-making processes that impact their communities is crucial.

Madam Buabeng asserted that access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene facilities is a fundamental human right rath­er than a mere convenience.

“However, millions of women and girls worldwide still face significant obstacles in accessing these basic services,” she stated.

She said true inclusivity in WASH service delivery required all relevant stakeholders to leave no one behind, prioritising the most marginalised and vulnerable groups to build resilient and sustainable communities.

Madam Buabeng also encouraged women to impart values to the younger generation to foster sensitivity towards the challenges faced by various groups, especial­ly women and girls.