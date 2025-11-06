Employ qualified, trained teachers – Education Director

The Ledzokuku Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Theresa Tetteh, has urged members of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) to ensure they employ trained and qualified teachers in their schools.

Employing qualified teachers, she said, would help their schools in the attainment of the best outcomes.

Speaking on Tuesday in Accra as special guest at the maiden meeting of the Teshie Zone Two of GNAPS at Teshie, Mrs Tetteh tasked the GNAPS members to prioritise teamwork, collaboration, and mutual respect since collective success was greater than the sum of its parts.

The meeting attracted GNAPS members who previously were part of the former Krowo/Ledzokuku Municipality in Teshie/Nungua after the separation of the two municipalities. It was aimed at fostering unity among the members and addressing the importance of being together as Private Schools.

The Municipal Director stated that, “Let me say that being part of this community means being part of something bigger than us. It means embracing diversity, promoting inclusivity, and lifting each other up. When we stand together, we create a foundation of strength, resilience, and empathy.”

“Let me assure you that together, you can achieve greatness. Together, you can make a difference. Continue to build a community that is supportive, inclusive, and empowering. A community where every student feels seen, heard, and valued.”

The Greater Accra Regional Director for the National School Inspectorate Authority (NASIA), Ms Judith Zabrina-Anyagre, educated the members on some critical issues they need to look out for in their schools to promote effective teaching and learning.

She pledged NASIA’s readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders in the education space for the good of the country.

The Teshie Zone Two Chairman of GNAPS, Sofo Emmanuel S. A. Ashiao, cautioned the GNAPS members to avoid any acts that would affect the reputation of all private schools in the country.

