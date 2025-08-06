EOCO confirms seizure of Lamborghini from Shatta Wale’s home as part of FBI investigation

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has disclosed that it recently conducted a lawful search at a residence in Trassaco Valley Phase 1, Accra, where a 2019 Lamborghini Urus was seized from musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

According to a press release signed by the Acting Executive Director of EOCO, the operation was carried out in June this year based on a 2023 request from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the United States Justice Department.

EOCO indicated that the operation was undertaken by its Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU), which led to the discovery of the luxury vehicle.

The car was said to be connected to the criminal activities of one Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving an 86-month sentence in the US for multiple financial crimes.

The release noted that although the Lamborghini was found in Shatta Wale’s possession, it was linked by US authorities to proceeds from Amuah’s criminal enterprise.

EOCO stated that its officers acted professionally during the search, and the seizure was carried out without incident.

EOCO further revealed that Shatta Wale had pleaded with officers not to make the seizure public, arguing that the vehicle formed a significant part of his public image and that its public confiscation could damage his brand.

The musician was therefore allowed to voluntarily surrender the vehicle, which is now in EOCO’s custody.

The Office clarified that it is standard protocol for SARU officers to carry weapons during operations to ensure their safety.

EOCO stated that the FBI and the US Justice Department intend to send a formal Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request to the Government of Ghana for the vehicle to be returned to the United States as part of efforts to recover $4,743,443 in restitution linked to Nana Kwabena Amuah’s case.

The release added that both Shatta Wale and a former senior officer of the National Signal Bureau (NSB) have been classified as persons of interest.

EOCO announced that the two will be invited to assist with ongoing investigations in the coming days.

EOCO indicated that the final investigation report may be shared with the FBI and the US Justice Department as part of continued international cooperation.

