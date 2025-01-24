EU’s concerns over illegal fishing practices will be addressed – Minister-designate, Fisheries and Aquaculture

The Minis­ter-Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, has pledged to take measures to resolve the European Union’s concerns regarding illegal fishing practic­es, which led to Ghana being issued a “Yellow Card.”

Appearing before Parlia­ment’s Appointments Commit­tee, she indicated that actions would be implemented to address the issue, which would encompass proposals to amend the Fisheries Act (Act 625).

She noted that the existing legislation in the country insuf­ficiently covers inland fisheries and aquaculture, both of which were essential for aligning Gha­na’s fisheries regulations with the European Union’s standards and adhering to international best practices. This situation underscores the necessity to revise the fisheries act to restore compliance.

Ms Arthur said the Yellow Card had a considerable effect on industrial fishers who export approximately $400 million in tuna to the European Union each year.

She emphasized the necessity for prompt action to tackle this matter in order to safeguard the industry and maintain Ghana’s foreign exchange revenues.

“The Yellow Card affects especially the industrial fishers who catch and export tuna, which brings in a lot of money, nearly $400 million to Ghana. So, we have to do the right things so that the trade will go on for the foreign exchange to come,” she stated.

The nominee indicated that the new government would also tackle the longstanding issues related to the supply and man­agement of premix, which have been problematic.

The review she said would focus on the frequency of supply and pricing in order to enhance the overall availability.

The landing beach commit­tees, she said were expected to utilise the profit margin from the sale of premix for the development of their commu­nities adding that “This has not occurred.”

She emphasised that the 53 per cent profit should have been allocated towards commu­nity development initiatives and the construction of schools, as well as Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) to support the govern­ment’s efforts.

The Minister-designate also assured of leveraging technolo­gies through the institution of the Blue economy to combat corruption in the distribution of the premix to sustainably harness and regulate marine and freshwater resources.

