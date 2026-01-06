Farmer butchers couple at cashew farm in Jaman South

Residents of Tain-Ano, a cashew-growing community in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, ushered in the New Year in shock and disbelief when a farmer allegedly butchered a couple on a cashew farm in the area.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the suspect, also a cashew farmer, fled the scene after committing the crime and later surrendered himself to the Police at Asiri, another cashew-producing town in the Jaman North District.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 4, 2026, when the couple were working on the farm. The suspect reportedly attacked them with a sharp cutlass.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview, Mr George Adane, Jaman North District Chief Executive, clarified that the crime did not occur within his district.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at a local mortuary, while police investigations continue.

Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police Administration, told GNA that the police are yet to receive detailed information on the case.

—GNA

