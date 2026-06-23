Fatal crash on Kpong–Tema highway claims one life

‎Personnel from the Kpong Fire Station responded swiftly to a fatal road traffic accident at Kings and Queens on the Kpong–Tema Highway in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality after receiving a distress call.



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‎The rescue team arrived at the scene and found a collision involving a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and a Howo tipper truck. The Pajero sustained extensive damage to its front section, while the tipper truck suffered partial damage to its rear guard.

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‎One male victim lost his life in the crash. The body was conveyed by the Akuse Police Accident Unit to the Akuse Government Hospital Morgue for preservation. Firefighters also assisted with traffic management to ensure the safe movement of vehicles around the accident scene.

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By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme