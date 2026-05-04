One Humanity International Beach Soccer Cup postponed to October 2026

Organisers of the One Humanity International Beach Soccer Cup Ghana 2026 have announced the postponement of the tournament originally scheduled to take place from May 8 to May 10, 2026.

In a statement, the organisers explained that the decision was taken after recent tidal activity and coastal erosion affected the section of Laboma Beach designated for the competition venue.

According to them, the affected area no longer meets the technical and safety standards required for hosting an international beach soccer tournament.

They noted that the damaged section was intended for the construction of the tournament arena and other event infrastructure.

The organisers said extensive consultations were held and alternative options explored, but it was not possible within the available timeframe to secure another venue that met the operational, logistical and compliance requirements for the event.

The tournament is aligned with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations One Humanity Campaign and is supported by Beach Soccer Worldwide and the National Sports Authority.

According to the organisers, postponing the competition is in the best interest of all stakeholders and consistent with the standards and values of its international partners.

They stressed that although the development is unfortunate, they remain committed to promoting beach soccer and international sporting events in Ghana.

The organisers disclosed that efforts are currently underway to reschedule the tournament for October 2026.

They added that further details regarding the new dates and arrangements will be announced later after plans have been finalised.

By: Jacob Aggrey