Festive Season Road Safety Drive : Responsible speeding and campaign against Drunk Driving launched

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD-HQ) in collaboration with Guinness Ghana PLC supported by the Public Affairs Directorate (PAD) of the Ghana Police Service embarked on a one week joint road safety and responsible driving and speeding campaign aimed at promoting safe road use, reducing drink driving and speed related incidents during this critical period.

The team visited the Accra – Nsawam – Kumasi Highway (N6), Anya – Awoshie Road where motorists were sensitized on the need to drive without any form of impairment (drug/alcohol intoxication) and also to adhere to the stipulated speed limits.

As part of the campaign, the team distributed branded T-Shirts and other souvenirs with the inscription “Your Eye for Clear” & “Don’t Booze, Just Cruise!” to drivers who were tested with the breathalyzers and found to be negative.

Motorists expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service (MTTD) and the Guinness Ghana PLC for this initiative.

Meanwhile, the exercise will be extended to other road corridors. Further developments will be communicated.