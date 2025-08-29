At 2025 Sankofa National Prestige Honours …Ken Agyapong adjudged ‘Statesman of the Year’

Mr Ken Ohene Agyapong a flagbearer hopeful of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) was adjudged the Statesman of the Year at the 2025 Sankofa National Prestige Honours held in Accra on Thursday.

The award was in recognition of his role in redefining modern statesmanship through bold leadership, fearless advocacy, and unwavering service to the nation.

This recognition “belongs to the courageous builder, the unapologetic patriot, and the visionary who challenges Ghana to rise higher, even when it’s uncomfortable. You are honoured for redefining modern statesmanship through bold leadership, fearless advocacy, and unwavering service to the nation across political, economic, and social spheres,” a citation accompanying the award read.

Mr Agyapong who was the special guest of honour for the occasion was also presented with a plaque and certificate of honour.

Delivering the keynote address, he called on Ghanaians to return to the virtues of patriotism, honesty, discipline and love in order to rebuild national trust and advance development of the country.

Mr Agyapong said the symbolism of the Sankofa bird, which looked back while moving forward was a reminder that the nation’s future could not be secured without drawing from the wisdom of the past.

“Corruption has weakened trust, division has stolen unity, and short-term thinking has crippled long-term vision,” he stated. “Sankofa calls us now to return not to nostalgia, but to wisdom,”

Mr Agyapong who is also the immediate past Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, noted that Ghana stood at a crossroads, with an economy under strain, young people seeking opportunities abroad, and politics becoming more about power struggles than progress.

“This is the reality we must face not with despair but with determination. If we are bold enough to acknowledge our challenges, then we are strong enough to overcome them,” he declared.

He identified corruption as one of the country’s greatest enemies, stressing that “It is not merely the theft of money, but the theft of hope. When leaders enrich themselves dishonestly, ordinary citizens lose faith in hard work and in the state’s ability to protect their interests.”

To rebuild Ghana, he said the nation must first rebuild trust, adding that “Trust will come only when corruption is confronted without fear or favour. However, the responsibility did not rest on leaders alone but on all citizens, including traders, teachers, civil servants and students.”

Mr Agyapong urged the youth to resist shortcuts to success and to reject corruption as a norm.

“The egg of Sankofa is in your hands, the future of Ghana depends on your innovation, courage and sense of accountability,” he stressed.

He used the opportunity to express his gratitude to the organisers, stressing that “To the organisers, and to all who continue to believe in my vision, I say thank you. The journey continues, together, we will build a Ghana that works for all.”