FIFA U-17 WWC: We must be clinical against Canada — Coach Nana Adarkwa

BLACK Maidens head coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa, has urged his side to be clinical in front of goal when they face Canada tomorrow in their must-win third Group C game at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The Black Maidens fought back to earn a hard-fought 3-3 draw against A Seleção of Brazil in their second Group C game on Wednesday evening, a result that left Ghana with a point from two matches, following their 3-0 loss to Norway on Sunday.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s game, Coach Nana Adarkwa rued the missed opportunities against Brazil, noting that Ghana should have won the game but were denied victory by their profligacy in front of goal.

“We had all the chances to win that game, but we failed to utilise them,” he said.

According to him, goalscoring was one critical area that needed to improve ahead of the clash against Canada, who sat in third place above Ghana in the group standings following their 3-2 win over Norway.

“In our opening fixture against Norway, our finishing was problematic, and frankly speaking, it cost us. We worked on it and improved against Brazil; however, we should have done better in that game,” the coach underlined.

He noted that the tournament was the first experience at this level for some of the girls, which was also affecting their performances. However, the technical team was working with them to ensure they were mentally prepared for tomorrow’s encounter.

“It is a learning curve for these young ones who are new to this level, but we must beat Canada, and to do that, we have to be very clinical,” he indicated.

He further revealed that since the opening game against Norway, the team had been working on shooting during training and would continue to perfect the skill in the hope that the improvement would translate into the match.

“We want to qualify, and nothing short of a victory, which is non-negotiable, will ensure that,” Coach Adarkwa added.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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