Boost for Lartey Otu’s GTF 3rd term bid …Cleared for presidency at tomorrow’s Elective Congress

The incumbent president of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Mr Frederick Lartey Otu has been cleared to seek re-election in the federation’s elections by the three-member vetting committee put in place to vet candidates vying for executive positions at its upcoming congress.

The decision announced on Tuesday by the committee is obviously a boost for his quest to go for a third term as president of the GTF.

It makes tomorrow’s showdown with Mr Charles Tsibo Cromwell for the presidency a dicey one as both contest for the highest office as far as taekwondo in Ghana is concerned.

It also comes as a huge relief for the incumbent whose quest for a third term was questioned in certain quarters but with the clearance from the three-member committee, the stage is set for one of the keenest elections of the GTF.

His decision to stay on was occasioned by a 15-member endorsement at a two-day Leadership Retreat in April following a petition aimed at appealing to him to rescind a decision communicated to members of the board about an intention to step down after his second term.

That petition was premised on the Constitution of the GTF which permits a President to contest for a further term in office, in accordance with its provisions on tenure and re-election, noting that there was no constitutional impediment preventing the incumbent from seeking another mandate, should he accept the call to serve.

Mr Otu is credited for capacity building and technical development of athletes and officials, pioneering Para Taekwondo in Ghana, success in international competitions, governance and inclusivity, hosting of international events, Ghana’s international recognition and leadership, financial support and many others.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Wednesday, Mr Lartey Otu expressed delight over the opportunity to serve the federation and build on the gains chalked in the past eight years.

“I welcome the challenge posed by my fellow contestant; at the end of the day, it is the delegates that would decide who leads the federation. I believe I am a better candidate and I would therefore appeal to the delegates to vote for me,” he added.

Apart from the presidency, members would also contest for positions such as the Vice President and two executive member slots.

Three persons were cleared to contest for the Vice President position. They include Hamidu Abdel-Fatao from the Volta region, Martin Prince Oppan from the Western region and Maxwell Theodore Alornyo from the Greater Accra region.

The Board member positions would be contested for by Kankpenuba Peter N. Wisdom from the Upper West region, Simon Koku Gluikpor from the Ashanti region, Terrance Asare from the Greater Accra region and Stephen Amegashie, also from the Greater Accra region.

The Electoral College is made up of two members each from the 10 old regions except Western region due to the late submission of their delegate list.

The nine-member incumbent executive board members are also expected to cast their votes.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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