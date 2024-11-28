First Lady urges Ghanaians to retain NPP in power

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has expressed her grat­itude to Ghanaians for their immense support towards the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and called for reten­tion of the party in power in the December 7 elections.

With barely a week to the polls, the First lady urged the elector­ate to vote for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, NPP presidential can­didate for election 2024, since he is the only one who can continue with the good works of the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She made the call when she visited the Odododiodioo and Ledzokuku constituencies on Monday, as part of her thank you tour of the Greater Accra Region.

Thanking the citizenry for the confidence reposed in the NPP over the years, she reminded the electorate that the NPP was the only party that had the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian at heart and ought to be kept in office.

“We have done a lot of good works for the country, hence, the vital need for the party’s retention in power. Don’t let any political party lure you that a change in government is needed because the NPP has achieved and done many policies as it promised to do,” Mrs Akufo-Addo stated.

She mentioned policies, includ­ing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Free Senior High School (SHS), which have benefit­ted all Ghanaians.

“The NPP has accomplished a lot of developmental projects in the country and Ghanaians can testify to it so, come December 7, let these guide you to vote for Dr Bawumia to continue the good works,” she urged electorates.

The NPP parliamentary candi­date for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his con­stituents for their overwhelming support over the past years.

He assured them that their trust and loyalty would not go unre­warded as he remains committed to serving their best interests.

“Everyone that has supported the party over the past few years would soon live to be a testament of the great works the party would bring to this nation,” Dr Okoe- Boye who is also minister of health, said.

“If your child completes Senior High School and qualifies for nursing or tertiary education, and the NPP comes into power, we will provide the necessary support for them to pursue their higher education dreams, as long as you’re a registered voter in Teshie,” he promised.

Dr Okoe-Boye also announced plans to establish a two- billion welfare fund, designed to provide financial support for individuals in times of need or crisis.

The NPP parliamentary candi­date for Odododiodioo constitu­ency, Mr Abdul Mannaf Sowah, emphasised the importance of unity, urging everyone in the con­stituency to spread the message to friends and neighbours to vote for Dr Bawumia.

“The one who climbs the good tree is the one we support and uplift. Let’s rally behind the NPP and work together to continue our good work.

We have a long way to go and the only person that can take us to the promise land is Dr Bawumia and I,” Mr Sowah, indicated.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH