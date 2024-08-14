Flutterwave Expands Digital Payment Services in Ghana with New License

Flutterwave, a prominent payments technology company, has received an Enhanced Category Payment Service Provider license from the Bank of Ghana. This development marks a significant expansion of the company’s operations in Africa and enables it to offer a wide array of payment services in the country.

Ghana has emerged as an attractive market for Flutterwave’s innovative products. The nation boasts a stable democracy, a young population well-versed in technology, and a high mobile internet penetration rate of 71%. These factors create an environment conducive to rapid digital adoption.

The Ghanaian digital payments market is experiencing substantial growth. With an annual growth rate of 15.78%, it is expected to reach $7 billion by 2024 and nearly $13 billion by 2028. This upward trajectory presents a promising opportunity for Flutterwave to establish a strong presence in the country.

The newly acquired license allows Flutterwave to provide customers with more efficient and secure money transfer options. These include direct collection and payout services, automated invoicing, payment links, and a versatile checkout solution that supports various payment methods.

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, expressed his enthusiasm about the license approval. He emphasized the company’s mission to unify Africa’s fragmented payment infrastructure and highlighted the significance of this development in achieving that goal. Agboola reiterated Flutterwave’s commitment to fostering economic growth in Ghana and providing exceptional service to both local and diaspora customers.

The Enhanced Category license grants Flutterwave the ability to operate independently of third-party services. This autonomy simplifies payment processes for businesses and consumers alike. Furthermore, the license positions Flutterwave to support other licensed fintech companies in Ghana by offering crucial payment services, thereby contributing to the overall strengthening of the financial ecosystem.

Oluwabankole Falade, Chief Regulatory Officer at Flutterwave, acknowledged the Bank of Ghana’s trust and support in granting the license. He emphasized that this milestone underscores Flutterwave’s dedication to regulatory compliance and its commitment to delivering secure and reliable payment solutions. Falade expressed excitement about the company’s role in Ghana’s vibrant business environment and its potential to support financial inclusion for Ghanaians both locally and internationally.

The expansion of Flutterwave’s services in Ghana is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s digital economy. By providing advanced payment solutions, the company aims to facilitate smoother transactions for businesses and individuals. This development aligns with the growing trend of digital transformation across Africa and positions Ghana as a key player in the continent’s fintech landscape.

As Flutterwave begins to leverage its new license, it is poised to introduce innovative payment solutions tailored to the Ghanaian market. The company’s track record of success in other African countries suggests that it has the potential to make a significant impact on Ghana’s financial services sector.

The introduction of Flutterwave’s comprehensive payment services is likely to benefit various sectors of the Ghanaian economy. From small businesses to large corporations, the availability of efficient and secure payment options can streamline operations and boost economic activity. Additionally, the enhanced financial ecosystem may attract further investment and foster entrepreneurship in the country.

