One day: three cool games in the top leagues!

How can I make profit in betting? Find out in global betting company 1xBet’s preview of the 3 big matches, which will take place on February 23. Place bets on the top matches without affecting the family budget and get unforgettable emotions!

Manchester City v Liverpool

The main match of round 26 is a battle between the reigning and potential EPL champions. Manchester City are having a disastrous season: in England, for the first time in many years, they aren’t fighting for the league title, but for a spot in the top 4. In the Champions League, the regular favorites got eliminated at the start of the knockout phase and will now be fully focused on the domestic league.

Liverpool started the season impressively with new coach Arne Slot, but lost momentum in mid-February. The Reds have won only once in their last three EPL matches, which may indicate the start of a slump. In the first half of the season at Anfield, they beat the Citizens 2-0, but can the Merseysiders repeat their success amid erratic results?

Manchester City are now unlikely to take revenge as the home team’s win is offered at high odds of 2.86. A win for the visitors is estimated at lower odds of 2.30, and the most favorable bet may be the one on a draw with the odds of 4.12.

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

The teams from the Bundesliga’s top 3 will clash at Munich’s Allianz Arena next Sunday. Bayern are at the top of the standings and are likely to regain the title. Last week, Germany’s top scoring team drew 0-0 with reigning champions Bayer in Leverkusen and practically killed the title intrigue in the Bundesliga. Now Die Roten can safely make it through the rest of the season without any failures.

Eintracht are 3rd in the Bundesliga and are doing well in the Europa League. The Eagles want to finish in the top 4 and try their luck in the Champions League next season.

1xBet experts consider Bayern the favorites in the upcoming game and offer the odds of 1.36 for their victory. You can also bet on a draw or a win for the visitors with the odds of 6.38 and 7.95 respectively. Remember that Eintracht haven’t lost in 3 of their last 4 h2h matches against Bayern and are an uneasy opponent for Munich.

Lyon v Paris Saint-Germain

Lyon are no longer competing with Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title, but the battles between the most renowned French teams of the 21st century are always considered the biggest matches of the week.

The champion is in superb form this season, remaining unbeaten in the league and showing impressive away results. Lyon seem quite strong too, reaching the European competitions zone thanks to 2 consecutive wins with an 8-1 aggregate score. This fact should inspire the Kids for the fight against the Parisians.

Today, the odds for the basic outcomes are as follows: W1 – 4.08, X – 4.45, W2 – 1.83.

How can I make profit in betting? Reliable bookmaker 1xBet offers its clients the best odds and the most favorable conditions! We’re sure that our preview will help you evaluate the teams’ chances, make a prediction responsibly and place winning bets!