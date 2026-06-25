France coach Deschamps to miss final group game to attend mother’s funeral

Didier Deschamps is flying back to France to ​attend his mother’s funeral and will ‌not coach the team’s last Group I game at the World Cup against Norway, ​the French federation said on ​Tuesday.

“Didier Deschamps will not be able ⁠to oversee training sessions ahead of ​the Norway v France match. He will ​also be absent from the bench for Friday’s final Group I game,” the FFF said ​in a statement.

“The national team ​coach learned this morning of the death of ‌his ⁠mother and will return to France to attend her funeral.

“In agreement with Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football ​Federation, who ​is ⁠currently at the France team’s base camp, Deschamps has entrusted ​assistant coach Guy Stephan with ​responsibility ⁠for leading the squad until his return.”

France have already qualified for the knockout ⁠stage ​after beating Senegal 3-1 ​and Iraq 3-0 in their first two games.- Reuters

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