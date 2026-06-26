French footballer dies from drowning

Kies, 21, who played for Guingamp in Ligue 2, was in a critical condition when he was pulled from the water by firefighters on Monday, and later died in hospital.

Kies and three friends entered the river near Lyon to escape the blistering heat in France, with temperatures reaching 40C in parts of the country this week.

Three people were pulled to safety by emergency services but Kies was the last to be found.

Forty people have drowned in heatwave-related deaths in France since last Thursday, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said earlier this week.

Kies was part of the youth set-ups at Lyon and Saint-Etienne before joining Guingamp last year, where he was playing in the reserve team.

Guingamp paid tribute to Kies on X, writing: “Guingamp has had the sorrow of learning of the death of Kenzo Kies, a young player with the club.”

The club said they would offer their “full support” to Kies’ family during this “painful ordeal”.

A Saint-Etienne statement read: “The Green Generation is in mourning. A resident of the Robert-Herbin Sports Centre for seven years, a talented player and discreet young man appreciated by all, Kenzo Kies has lost his life in dramatic circumstances.

“Saint-Etienne extends its most sincere condolences to his loved ones as well as to those – teammates and coaches alike – who shared a piece of his journey. Kenzo, in the corridors of L’Etrat, no one will ever forget you.”

Saint-Etienne told BBC Sport that plans are underway to pay tribute to Kies at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the start of next season.-BBC

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