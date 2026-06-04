Ga East Municipal Assembly, NADMO demolish unauthorized structures in Accra to reduce flooding

The Ga East Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has embarked on an intensive demolition exercise at Haatso and Agbogba to remove unauthorized structures obstructing waterways and drainage channels.

The exercise forms part of efforts by the Assembly to reduce the risk of flooding, improve drainage systems, and ensure the free flow of water within communities under its jurisdiction.

The operation began in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3, with officials from the Assembly and NADMO moving to Atomic Road near Haatso-Atomic First Gate, where they demolished a structure that was still at the foundation stage.

Authorities said the structure had been erected on a waterway and beneath high-tension power lines, posing a threat to lives and property.

Following the demolition at Atomic Road, the team proceeded to parts of Haatso where several wooden and concrete structures built within waterways and drainage channels were pulled down.

Residents in the area largely cooperated with the exercise, and no resistance was recorded during the operation.

The team later moved to Agbogba, where officials encountered some resistance from an elderly woman occupying a structure alleged to have been built on a public pathway.

Despite the opposition, the structure was eventually demolished.

Officials involved in the exercise indicated that several engagements and notices had been issued to the owners of the affected structures before the demolition was carried out.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East, Mr. Edmund Agboh, urged residents and developers to refrain from building on waterways, drainage channels and other unauthorized locations that could obstruct the flow of water.

He noted that indiscriminate construction remains one of the major causes of flooding in many communities and called on residents to support efforts aimed at protecting lives and property during the rainy season.

Mr. Agboh further stressed that the Assembly would continue to enforce planning regulations to ensure orderly development within the municipality.

He advised developers to seek the necessary approvals and permits before undertaking any construction project.

Interacting with the media after the exercise, the Head of Works at the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Engineer Justin Glover, explained that the operation was an enforcement action undertaken in accordance with development control regulations, the National Building Code and the Local Government Act.

He said the Assembly was determined to prevent construction on waterways and would continue removing structures erected in such locations.

According to him, the structure demolished at Atomic Road had been built without a permit and was situated on a waterway that serves as part of a drainage channel carrying water from the Atomic area.

Engineer Glover stated that the developer had been served with several notices by the Assembly but failed to comply with the directives, leaving authorities with no option but to activate enforcement measures.

He explained that the affected land forms part of a public right of way along the Haatso-Atomic Road corridor and that any development in the area must first obtain planning approval and the required clearances.

He further warned that allowing such structures to remain would obstruct storm drains, interfere with flood-control measures and increase the risk of flooding in surrounding communities.

Engineer Glover urged residents and developers to obtain the necessary permits and approvals before commencing any construction, stressing that the Assembly would continue to strictly enforce planning and building regulations to safeguard public safety and protect critical waterways.

By: Jacob Aggrey