Cabinet directs revocation of E.I. 144 to restore Achimota Forest Reserve status

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has announced that Cabinet has directed the immediate revocation of Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144, as amended by E.I. 234, to restore the original status of the Achimota Forest as a Forest Reserve.

According to the minister, the decision will ensure that the Achimota Forest continues to serve as an ecological safety zone for Accra and surrounding communities.

The minister disclosed the decision as part of the government’s accountability efforts, stating that the revocation is aimed at protecting the forest from activities that could threaten its environmental importance.

He explained that restoring the forest’s original legal status reinforces the government’s commitment to preserving one of the country’s key green spaces.

The Achimota Forest plays an important role in improving air quality, conserving biodiversity and helping to regulate the climate in the Greater Accra Region.

The government believes the move will strengthen environmental protection and safeguard the forest for future generations.

By: Jacob Aggrey